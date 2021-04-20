IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US CDC expands Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to 16 and older
Cristian Ramírez grimaces while receiving his Covid-19 vaccine at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, US.(Reuters)
Cristian Ramírez grimaces while receiving his Covid-19 vaccine at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, US.(Reuters)
world news

US CDC expands Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to 16 and older

The majority of US states have already expanded their Covid-19 vaccine rollouts to people from this age group.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 03:05 PM IST

Everyone in the United States aged 16 years and above is now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

People aged 16 years and above who have underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from Covid-19, should be among those offered the vaccine first, according to the U.S. health agency's latest recommendations.

Majority of U.S. states have already expanded their Covid-19 vaccine rollouts to people from this age group. Alaska was the first state to lower statewide eligibility to age 16 and was followed by states including Georgia, Texas and California.

Earlier in April, U.S. President Joe Biden had directed states to widen the vaccine eligibility to people aged 18 or above by April 19. No Covid-19 vaccine is authorized yet for those under 16, although testing is underway.

More than half of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to CDC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP