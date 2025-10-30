With no update from Xi meet, Trump leaves South Korea

US President Donald Trump left South Korea on Thursday after a 10-day tour of Asia that included high-level meetings, trade discussions, and a face-to-face encounter with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The White House has not yet released the details of the Trump-Xi meeting held earlier in the day in Busan. US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after the APEC Summit.(AP)

Trump boarded Air Force One from Busan Air Base after a one-hour-and-forty-minute meeting with Xi, waving and pumping his fist before entering the aircraft. He is returning to Washington after stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

In a post on social media shortly before departure, the White House said, “POTUS boards Air Force One and prepares for the long journey home after a remarkable trip to Asia. This week, the President secured billions in new investment, ended a war, inked multiple trade and minerals deals, met with President Xi, and more. He never stops working for the United States.”

Also read: 'Don't see eye to eye, but...': Xi says US-China trade deal on track

No word yet on Xi meeting

The Busan meeting was viewed as a key moment in Trump’s trip, offering an opportunity for the leaders of the world’s two largest economies to stabilize relations after months of tension over tariffs, technology restrictions, and rare-earth exports.

However, there was no official readout or statement from either side after the talks concluded. Reporters traveling with the president said Trump did not take questions before boarding his plane, and the White House press office did not issue any updates.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in a port city about 76 kilometers south of Gyeongju, the main summit venue.