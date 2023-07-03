US cities swap July 4th fireworks for drone shows to protect the environment

As the Fourth of July approaches, some US cities are opting for a change in their traditional fireworks celebrations due to fire threats and environmental concerns. Salt Lake City, Utah, recently held its first-ever drone light show as a safer alternative. Mayor Erin Mendenhall highlighted the need to minimize fire danger and reduce air pollution caused by pyrotechnics. With Utah experiencing a significant number of wildfires each year, the decision to forego fireworks was a precautionary measure. An Independence Day fireworks display is seen during the annual Independence Day holiday celebration at Barnes Park in Monterey Park, California, on July 1, 2023, where 11 people were killed in a Mass Shooting six months ago during Lunar New Year celebrations. Monterey Park is just one of many Southern California cities who celebrate July 4 with fireworks a few days before the actual date, one reason being there are not enough Sheriff's deputies to provide security and work on July 4.(AFP)

Similarly, the City of Boulder in Colorado, also facing wildfire risks, will feature its inaugural nighttime drone show. The city officials cited increased fire danger due to climate change as a key factor in their decision. The difficulties in procuring fireworks and the environmental impacts further motivated the move toward drone displays. Other communities in California, including Lake Tahoe, La Jolla, and Ocean Beach, have also chosen to embrace the synchronized drone events for their Independence Day celebrations.

Dan Kingdom, the owner of WK Real Estate in Boulder, explained that the decision was prompted by environmental concerns and challenges in sourcing fireworks. The Marshall Fire that affected their community played a role in the discussion. Ultimately, the absence of a reliable fireworks supplier and the desire for a more straightforward and eco-friendly option led to the choice of drones.

In San Diego County, La Jolla, and Ocean Beach are experimenting with drone shows for the first time. Jeff Stein, the owner of California-based Drone Studios, emphasized the advantages of drones over fireworks. Drones offer a quiet and reusable alternative, mitigating issues like smoke, debris, and noise pollution, which can cause distress to individuals with PTSD and pets. The drone displays in La Jolla will utilize pixels to simulate fireworks, create aerial animations, and tell stories through motion graphics.

These drone light shows are an innovative response to the growing concerns surrounding fire risks and the environmental impact associated with traditional fireworks. By embracing this new technology, cities aim to provide dazzling visual spectacles while prioritizing safety, air quality, and sustainability. As more communities explore the possibilities of drone shows, it may mark a significant shift in the way we celebrate national holidays and special occasions.