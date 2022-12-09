Home / World News / US citizen Sarah Krivanek deported from Russia. She spent 11 months in detention

US citizen Sarah Krivanek deported from Russia. She spent 11 months in detention

world news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:40 AM IST

Sarah Krivanek: Sarah Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai.

US citizen Sarah Krivanek, who spent almost eleven months in detention in Russia, is seen. (Reuters File)
Reuters |

Sarah Krivanek, a US citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's Domodedovo airport late on Thursday.

Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai. The airport's website showed the aircraft had departed.

