US citizen Sarah Krivanek deported from Russia. She spent 11 months in detention
Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:40 AM IST
Sarah Krivanek: Sarah Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai.
Reuters |
Sarah Krivanek, a US citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's Domodedovo airport late on Thursday.
Read more: Iranian forces shooting at faces and genitals of female protesters: Report
Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai. The airport's website showed the aircraft had departed.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics