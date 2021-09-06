Home / World News / US condemns soldiers apparent ouster of Guinea's president
"The United States condemns today's events in Conakry," the statement said.(AFP)
"The United States condemns today's events in Conakry," the statement said.(AFP)
world news

US condemns soldiers apparent ouster of Guinea's president

  • In a statement, the US State Department said violence and any extra-constitutional measures would only erode Guinea's prospects for peace, stability and prosperity.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 06:44 AM IST

The United States condemned events on Sunday in the Guinean capital Conakry, where special forces soldiers appeared to oust the country's long-serving president.

In a statement, the US State Department said violence and any extra-constitutional measures would only erode Guinea's prospects for peace, stability and prosperity.

"The United States condemns today's events in Conakry," the statement said. "These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea's other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.