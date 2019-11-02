US cops hope Alexa can solve bizarre murder case

world

Nov 02, 2019

Police in the US state of Florida investigating the bizarre death of a woman during a domestic row have obtained audio from two Amazon Echo devices, hoping that the smart-speaker, Alexa, has recorded the dispute.

Silvia Galva, 32, was impaled by a spear-tipped bed post in a struggle with her boyfriend, Adam Reechard Crespo, at their Hallandale Beach home, 32 km north of Miami, the BBC reported.

Crespo, 43, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. He says her death was a tragic accident.

According to the police report, Crespo said he was trying to pull Galvo off their bed during the argument in the bedroom of their apartment in July when he heard a snap.

But Galva died with a 30 cm double-sided blade through her chest following the altercation.

A police warrant obtained by US media said that “audio recordings capturing the attack on victim Silvia Crespo... may be found on the server(s) maintained by or for Amazon.com”.

Authorities said Amazon provided multiple recordings, but did not disclose their contents.

A lawyer for Crespo, Christopher O’Toole, told the BBC on Friday that Galva’s death was unintentional.

O’Toole said he supported the use of the audio in court, adding “the recordings could help us”.

Crespo was bailed from custody on a $65,000 bond.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019