US coronavirus cases rise again due to Delta

The Covid-19 curve in the US is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, lagging vaccination rates and the July 4 Independence Day gatherings.

Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. All but two states - Maine and South Dakota - reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.

Indonesia reported more than 54,000 new cases for the first time on Wednesday, surpassing recent daily infections in India, whose disastrous outbreak is declining, and becoming Asia’s new Covid-19 hot spot. Officials fear that the Delta variant is now spreading from the islands of Java and Bali, where outbreaks prompted a partial lockdown that closed places of worship, malls, parks and restaurants.

The health ministry reported 54,517 new cases and 991 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began above 2.6 million and the number of confirmed fatalities to more than 69,000. A month ago, daily cases were running at about 8,000.

Spanish court: Lockdown is unconstitutional

Spain’s constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that last year’s strict stay-at-home lockdown order by the government under a state of emergency was unconstitutional. The court ruling was in response to a suit brought by the far-right Vox party. It was a split decision according to a brief statement issued by the court.

Masks mandatory for London public transport

The UK is headed for a mixed bag of rules on masks in enclosed spaces, as protection against the spread of the virus, after London mayor Sadiq Khan said that they would remain a mandatory requirement on public transport in the city. UK PM Boris Johnson had earlier said face coverings would no longer be a legal requirement in England from next Monday.

French star Lea Seydoux was forced to pull out of the ongoing Cannes film festival on Wednesday after coming down with Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the disease. The popular actress is in three films running for the festival’s Palme d’Or top prize.