US coronavirus deaths rise by 2,448 in 24 hours: Report

The United States recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 75,543, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

world Updated: May 08, 2020 06:30 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
"Ribbons of Remembrance" memorial at Lenoir Preserve, where people are encouraged to leave purple ribbons with names and messages honouring the more than 1,000 people of Westchester, New York, who have died during the outbreak of the coronavirus.(Reuters file photo)
         

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,254,750 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

