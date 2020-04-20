e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Covid-19 deaths rise by almost 2,000 in 24 hours: Report

US Covid-19 deaths rise by almost 2,000 in 24 hours: Report

The rise in Covid-19 deaths in the US, by 1,997, is marginally above the 1,891 which Johns Hopkins University data showed a day earlier for the previous 24-hour period to Saturday.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 06:50 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Some of the nearly 1,800 digital billboards and screens across all five boroughs are displaying messages of public safety, gratitude, pride, and solidarity with essential workers as seen in Times Square April 19, 2020 in New York.
Some of the nearly 1,800 digital billboards and screens across all five boroughs are displaying messages of public safety, gratitude, pride, and solidarity with essential workers as seen in Times Square April 19, 2020 in New York. (AFP)
         

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States rose by almost 2,000 in the past 24 hours to reach 40,661 on Sunday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed.

The rise in deaths, by 1,997, is marginally above the 1,891 which Johns Hopkins data showed a day earlier for the previous 24-hour period to Saturday.

Sunday’s figure came on the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the epidemic in his hardest-hit state is “past the high point.”

The 24-hour tally in the United States had exceeded 2,500 on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins data showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 in the United States are by far the highest of any country, as is the total number of cases which on Sunday reached 759,086, according to Johns Hopkins.

tags
top news
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news