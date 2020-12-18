e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack

US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack

The cybersecurity unit of the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that the hack “poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”

world Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:39 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
CISA also warned that it will be difficult to remove the malware inserted through network software.
CISA also warned that it will be difficult to remove the malware inserted through network software.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

US authorities are expressing increased alarm about an intrusion into computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried by Russia.

The cybersecurity unit of the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that the hack “poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.” It was the most detailed comments yet from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency since reports emerged this weekend that government agencies including the Treasury and Commerce departments were among those whose secure data and email were penetrated by the sophisticated hack.

CISA also warned that it will be difficult to remove the malware inserted through network software. “The agency said that removing this threat actor from compromised environments will be highly complex and challenging for organisations.

tags
top news
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In