'Deeply concerned': US on reports of Myanmar security forces firing on protesters
The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports that Myanmar security forces have fired on protesters and continue to detain and harass demonstrators and others, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in tweet on Saturday.
"We stand with the people of Burma," Price tweeted. Myanmar is also known as Burma.
Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay on Saturday when police and soldiers fired to disperse protests against a Feb. 1 military coup, emergency workers said, the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of demonstrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO still has no details from Tanzania on its Covid-19 response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Biden approves Texas disaster declaration after deadly freeze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Deeply concerned': US on reports of Myanmar security forces firing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas homes hit with thousand-dollar bills after winter woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump eyeing return to spotlight with address to conservative meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French President Macron's approval rating 'stable' as country awaits virus curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite end of one-child policy, birth rates declined in China during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain to offer all adults a Covid-19 vaccine by end of July
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran considers EU-hosted informal meeting with US, says minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dozens protest in support of anti-migrant group in Paris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warmer temps bring relief as cold-weary South starts cleanup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 pandemic makes prostitution taboo in Nevada's legal brothels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow court fines opposition leader Navalny for defaming WWII veteran
- The court convicted Navalny on charges of slandering a World War II veteran and ordered him to pay a fine of 850,000 rubles (about $11,500).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Maldives sign 5 deals, EAM hands over 1 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines
- Jaishankar held talks with Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid as he began a two-day visit to review bilateral ties and development cooperation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox