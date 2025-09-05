US Defence Department to be renamed 'Department of War', announces Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday indicated that he intends to rename the Department of Defence to the Department of War, saying that “it sounds better”. US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC,(AFP)

According to a Fox News report, Trump will sign an executive order on Friday to implement the name change.

“Pete Hegseth started by saying the department of defence. And somehow it didn't sound good to me, you know. Why are we defence? So, it used to be called the department of war. And, it had a stronger sound and as you know we won World War I, we won World War II. We won everything. Now, we have department of defence, we’re defenders,” Trump said to the media in the Oval Office.

Trump then turned to his cabinet to ask them to vote to change the name and said that it just “sounded better.”

“I don't know, if you people standing behind me, if you take a vote if you want to change it back to what it was when we used to win wars all the time, that's okay with me. Alright? You let me know if you want to do it. I think department of war, it just sounded better,” he added.