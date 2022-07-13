US destroyer sails near disputed islands in SCS, raising tensions with China
Tension spiked on Wednesday after China deployed warships and jets to monitor an American guided-missile destroyer, which sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea, challenging Chinese claims of territorial sovereignty in the maritime region.
The US destroyer USS Benfold sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (known as Xisha in China) as part of Washington’s so-called “freedom of navigation operations” in the South China Sea (SCS) in response to what it says are growing restrictions on “innocent passage” imposed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam.
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the ship exercised its right to free passage and then continued sailing, contradicting a Chinese statement on the incident. The People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) southern theatre command said its forces had “monitored” and driven away the American warship for illegally entering Chinese waters in the South China Sea (SCS).
The US Navy in a statement said the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law”.
The PLA reacted angrily to the ship’s passage, saying the US warship “illegally entered China’s Xisha territorial waters without the approval of the Chinese government”.
The statement said the command organised naval and air forces to track, monitor and drive away the warship.
“The actions of the US military have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security, seriously undermined the peace and stability of the SCS, and seriously violated international law and norms of international relations,” the statement said, adding that the incident showed the US as “an out-and-out creator of security risks in the SCS and destroyer of regional peace and stability”.
“Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations,” the US said on Wednesday in a statement attributed to Lieutenant Nicholas Lingo from the US Navy’s 7th Fleet.
“By engaging in innocent passage without giving prior notification to or asking permission from any of the claimants, the US challenged these unlawful restrictions imposed by the PRC, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The United States demonstrated that innocent passage is not to be subject to such restrictions,” it added.
The US regularly patrols the disputed maritime region, and, in June, Chinese official media called the USS Benfold a “habitual offender”.
The report in state-run tabloid Global Times cited various instances, including when the ship sailed past Paracel Islands in January, and transited through the Taiwan Strait last year.
The Chinese navy has been tracking USS Benfold since it entered the SCS last month through the Verde Island Passage in the Philippines.
China’s sweeping claims in the waters are disputed by several littoral countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Taiwan - which Beijing calls a breakaway region.
-
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe takes over as acting president: Report
Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday took over as the acting president, hours after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Maldives amid protests against him in the country, Reuters reported. "The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in the western province," Wickremesinghe's media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told Reuters. The protests across the island nation continues as the protesters have now demanded that Wickremesinghe must resign.
-
Sri Lanka crisis explained in 5 points
Sri Lanka's president has fled the country and the prime minister has promised to resign in the face of massive protests and the economy's collapse. The Sri Lankan Air Force said it provided a military plane for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards. Rajapaksa had promised to resign on Wednesday, after protesters stormed his official residence. People with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News that they haven't received his resignation yet.
-
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa to resign by noon, Wickremesinghe may take over: Report
Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa could resign by midday, a top source from within the ruling party told Reuters Wednesday morning, hours after confirmation he had fled to Maldives on a military aircraft. Ruling party members want prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who said he would also step down-so long as an alternate government is in place as their presidential nominee, although no decision has been taken yet, a source told Reuters. Eventually, he, his wife and two bodyguards left onboard an Air Force plane.
-
Sri Lanka on tenterhooks as President flees to Male
After President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did the “Ashraf Ghani” act and fled to Male leaving the island nation in economic chaos, more violence is feared in Sri Lanka today as Left-backed protestors will mount more pressure on streets to bring about a political change. Even as Sri Lanka today is a bankrupt nation with food and fuel crisis, Gotabaya spent his entire Tuesday trying to secure a visa to United States but to no avail.
-
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa to resign today? What we know so far
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is due to offer Rajapaksa's resignation today, flew out of the country and landed in Maldives in the wee hours of Wednesday as protests grew louder over the devastating economic crisis. He was received by Maldives government officials at the Velana airport in Male and taken to an undisclosed location. The Speaker has not received a resignation letter yet, even as the president left the nation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics