e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

US DoJ launches criminal probe into its own Russia investigation

The US department of justice has turned an administrative review of the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections into a criminal probe.

world Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
US Justice Department building is seen in Washington
US Justice Department building is seen in Washington(Reuters file photo)
         

The US department of justice has turned an administrative review of the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections into a criminal probe, enabling investigators to subpoena witnesses, hold grand jury hearings and bring criminal charges, according to news reports.

In effect, it was pointed out, the justice department had opened criminal investigation against its own case, because Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference was ordered by then deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Attorney General William Barr, who has been sceptical of the Russia probe from before he was appointed, ordered a review of the probe by William Durham, the US attorney for Connecticut, in May and himself travelled abroad to press foreign governments to cooperate.

President Donald Trump has long maintained that the Russia probe was a conspiracy by the US deep-state — intelligence and national security set-up — to deny legitimacy to his election and has maintained there was no criminal conspiracy to cooperate with it by him or anyone.

Mueller had said in his findings there was “insufficient evidence” to prove criminal conspiracy, but had identified a number of grounds for obstruction of justice.

It is not immediately clear what potential criminal charges Durham could press, but he is reported to be seeking to interview senior intelligence officials from 2016, when the probe was started based on a tip from an Australian diplomat that a member of the Trump campaign had been approached by Russians with politically damaging information on Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:55 IST

tags
top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News