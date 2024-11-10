Donald Trump takes his final US election tally to 312, increases lead after Arizona win

US President-elect Donald Trump has won in Arizona, defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the final state call of the presidential election, completing a sweep of all seven key battleground states: Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. Donald Trump won the state of Arizona in this week's US presidential election, US TV networks projected on November 9, 2024, completing the Republican's sweep of all seven swing states. (AFP)

With Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, Trump’s electoral college total rises to 312, compared to 226 for Vice President Kamala Harris. The Associated Press called the state for Trump on Saturday night, as his lead of approximately 185,000 votes put the race out of Harris's reach. Arizona, which was won by Joe Biden in 2020, has now returned to Trump’s column, further securing his hold over the swing states.

What next for President-elect Trump?

Donald Trump emerged from Tuesday’s election with stronger-than-anticipated support and is now ready to move quickly on key economic policies, including raising tariffs, cutting taxes, and tightening measures on undocumented immigration.

Trump’s decisive victory was bolstered by a shift to the right across various demographics and regions, securing Republican dominance on Capitol Hill. The GOP has regained control of the Senate and is on the verge of a slim House majority. Trump is set to meet Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday for their first post-election interaction, formally initiating the transition process to be completed by January.

On Saturday, US networks CNN and NBC projected that Trump had won Arizona, finalising his sweep of all seven battleground states, which also included Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, and Georgia. Following four days of counting, Arizona’s 11 electoral votes went to Trump, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a state Biden had narrowly flipped in 2020. Trump’s strong comeback, with a popular vote margin of around four million, has sent ripples through the Democratic Party.

With strong backing from white working-class and a significant share of Hispanic voters, Republicans have solidified their standing, with CNN estimating GOP control of 213 House seats, nearing the 218-seat majority. NBC has projected Republicans with 212 seats and Democrats with 204, though Democrats still hope to win a narrow majority to check Trump’s influence.

Trump’s November 5 victory marks a significant return to the presidency, signalling a decade of American politics likely shaped by his hardline approach. After refusing to concede the 2020 election due to unproven claims of fraud, Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration—a departure from the tradition of outgoing and incoming presidents meeting after an election. However, the White House confirmed Biden’s plan to attend Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

Scheduled in the Oval Office, the Biden-Trump meeting will begin preparations for the transition. The 78-year-old former reality TV star won by wider margins than his previous victory, despite facing a criminal conviction, two impeachments, and criticism from his former chief of staff who labelled him a “fascist.”

Trump rules out re-appointing Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo

On Saturday, Donald Trump ruled out reappointing two key figures from his previous administration—former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Ric Grenell, known for his blunt style as former Ambassador to Germany, is reportedly a top contender for Secretary of State, along with Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who had harshly criticised Trump in 2016, calling him a “con artist” and “the most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency.”

Other frontrunners for roles in Trump’s potential new administration reflect the significant shifts it might bring. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine advocate for whom Trump has promised a “big role” in healthcare, told NBC News on Wednesday, "I'm not going to take away anybody's vaccines."

Additionally, billionaire Elon Musk—CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and X—who has shown strong support for Trump, is being considered for a role overseeing government waste and efficiency.

