US Embassy in Turkey shut for unspecified ‘security threat’

The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services. It did not give details on the threat.

world Updated: Mar 05, 2018 09:51 IST
A woman walks past the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 9, 2017.(Reuters File Photo)

The US Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.

A statement posted on the embassy’s web page on Sunday urged US citizens to avoid the embassy in Ankara as well as large crowds and to “keep a low profile.”

The statement said the embassy will be closed “due to a security threat. The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services.” It did not give details on the threat.

In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in front of the US Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital. He killed himself and a Turkish guard. Turkish officials blamed the attack on domestic leftists.

