US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator

world Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:26 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Donald Trump has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization
         

President Donald Trump has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization, making good on threats over the UN body’s response to the coronavirus, a senator said Tuesday.

