Home / World News / US grooming Islamist militants for attack, Russian spy service claims

US grooming Islamist militants for attack, Russian spy service claims

world news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:56 PM IST

It said that intelligence showed that 60 such militants from groups affiliated with Islamic State and al Qaeda had been recruited by the US.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Russia's foreign spy service said that it had received intelligence that the US military was grooming Islamist militants to attack Russia. The Russian foreign intelligence service, known by the initials SVR, is headed by an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin- Sergei Naryshkin. The agency was once part of the Soviet-era KGB.

It said that intelligence showed that 60 such militants from groups affiliated with Islamic State and al Qaeda had been recruited by the US and were undergoing training at an American base in Syria, Reuters reported.

Read more: Iran frees filmmaker Rasoulof after 6 months over protests criticism: Report

"They will be tasked with preparing and carrying out terrorist attacks against diplomats, civil servants, law enforcement officers and personnel of the armed forces," said the Foreign Intelligence Service.

"Special attention is paid to attracting immigrants from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia," the statement added without publishing the intelligence behind the claim.

The agency's head Sergei Naryshkin met CIA Director William Burns last year in Ankara. This comes as Russian defence ministry said that its troops have advanced 2 kilometres to the west in four days along Ukraine's frontline.

"The Russian servicemen broke the enemy's resistance and advanced several kilometres deeper into its echeloned defence," the Interfax news agency reported citing a statement by the Russian defence ministry.

“In four days the front moved 2 kilometres to the west,” it added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia
russia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out