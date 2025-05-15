Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US hits Iran's ballistic missile program with new sanctions

AFP |
May 15, 2025 01:19 AM IST

The Trump administration has in recent weeks imposed sanctions on a series of entities and individuals linked to Iran's oil industry and nuclear program.

The United States on Wednesday unveiled fresh sanctions against six people and 12 firms -- including several Chinese nationals -- for their support of Iran's ballistic missile program.

Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, Iran, November 15, 2024.(Reuters)
Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, Iran, November 15, 2024.(Reuters)

The Trump administration has in recent weeks imposed sanctions on a series of entities and individuals linked to Iran's oil industry and nuclear program.

Wednesday's sanctions are aimed at organizations involved in "efforts to help the Iranian regime domestically source the manufacturing of critical materials needed for Tehran's ballistic missile program," according to the US Treasury Department.

Also Read | Pressure mounts on Iran as Donald Trump pushes for nuclear deal: ‘I am willing to end past conflicts…'

"The United States cannot allow Iran to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Tehran's attempts to produce missiles and components domestically "represents an unacceptable threat to the United States and the stability of the region," he added.

Those sanctioned include three Chinese nationals -- Qin Jinhua, Qin Dehui, and Wang Chao -- who work for a China-based firm which has exported carbon fiber precursor materials to a sanctioned Iranian firm, and another Hong Kong-based company.

Also Read | Iran says 'disturbed' by UK arrest of Iranians in terrorism probes

Wednesday's sanctions come a day after the United States announced fresh sanctions on Iranian oil sales to China, as President Donald Trump's administration continues its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran while backing ongoing nuclear talks.

The sanctions follow similar designations in recent weeks, at the same time as Washington and Tehran have stepped up nuclear talks.

The two sides held their fourth round of indirect talks over the weekend, which mark their highest-level contact since the United States in 2018 pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / US hits Iran's ballistic missile program with new sanctions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On