US House clears $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package
The US House of Representatives passed an enormous $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Saturday, hailed by Democrats as a critical step in funnelling new funding towards vaccinations, overburdened local governments, and millions of families devastated by the pandemic.
Four days after the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 in the United States, the sprawling measure, backed by President Joe Biden and seen as a moral imperative by many, now heads to the Senate for consideration next week.
“After 12 months of death and despair, the American recovery begins tonight,” congressman Brendan Boyle told the House chamber before lawmakers approved the package on a 219-212 vote.
Nod soon for J&J vaccine
The US Food and Drug Administration is set to grant emergency use nod to Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine after approval by its independent experts.
The FDA told the company it will “rapidly work towards finalisation and issuance of an emergency use authorisation”, which is expected over the weekend. Pfizer and Moderna’s are the other two jabs in use in the US since December. Both are two-dose vaccines.
With inputs from agencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown announced in Auckland, second in a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US House clears $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudis reject charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar: Woman shot at during crackdown on protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Mexico's largest migrant camp empties, new tents spring up along border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 crisis leaves tribes without US recognition at higher risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global growth to be hit if IP norms not waived to deal with Covid-19: India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mars facts: What do we know about Red planet? How does it compare with Earth?
- Earlier this month, Nasa safely landed its Perseverance rover in the Jezero Crater, determined as an ancient lakebed that formed billions of years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDA set to approve J&J’s single-dose Covid vaccine, the third for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Growing tension in Minneapolis as trial looms in George Floyd's death
- Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz, both Democrats, were sharply criticized for failing to move faster to stop last summer's looting and destruction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Undocumented immigrants should be vaccinated without ICE fear: Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's end to forced cremations of Covid-19 dead on hold: official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladeshi writer, detained over anti-govt social media posts, dies in jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox