The White House told corporate leaders last week they should immediately begin developing plans to counter ransomware attacks(Representative photo)
US House email system vendor hit with ransomware attack

The breach, affecting iConstituent, which provides an external email service that House offices have the option to purchase, didn’t result in any known impact on House data, chamber’s Chief Administrative officer said.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:53 PM IST

A company that provides email newsletter services to the U.S. House has suffered a ransomware attack, chamber’s Chief Administrative officer confirmed Tuesday.

The breach, affecting iConstituent, which provides an external email service that House offices have the option to purchase, didn’t result in any known impact on House data, the CAO said.

“The CAO is coordinating with the impacted offices supported by iConstituent and has taken measures to ensure that the attack does not affect the House network and offices’ data,” according to a statement confirming the attack, first reported by Punchbowl News.

The White House told corporate leaders last week they should immediately begin developing plans to counter ransomware attacks after a spate of hacks have crippled key U.S. businesses, from Colonial Pipeline Co. to global meat producer JBS SA.

Colonial CEO Joseph Blount is set to testify Tuesday before a Senate committee and Wednesday before a House panel.

