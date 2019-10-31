US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump

world

US House of Representatives on Thursday formally authorised the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump in a historic but predictably party-line vote.

The legislation also laid down the rules and process for moving the inquiry to the next stage in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives of public hearings leading to the adoption, by another vote, of the articles of impeachment and a full-scale impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The House voted 232-196 to authorize the first impeachment inquiry of the 21sth century that made President Trump only the fourth American president to face impeachment inquiries, after Andrew Jackson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. Jackson and Clinton were impeached, but Clinton’s overturned by the senate.

“The great witch-hunt in American history,” Trump wrote on twitter minutes after the inquiry an “illegitimate sham” and has refused to cooperate, preventing officials from testifying.

The vote took place even as impeachment investigators heard testimony from Tim Morrison, a White House National Security Council official dealing with Russia. More officials are expected to testify and Democrats have asked John Bolton, the former National Security Adviser, who is unlikely to do so voluntarily.

