Home / World News / US House pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151 birth anniversary

US House pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151 birth anniversary

“Gandhi taught us that the best fight for justice was a fight wage with principles of non-violence,” Congressman Rohit Khanna’s message said.

world Updated: Oct 02, 2020 08:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Washington
Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington (Picture: twitter.com/IndianEmbassyUS
Scores of US House of Representatives on Thursday (local time) paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Congressman Rohit Khanna posted a message saying: “Gandhi taught us that the best fight for justice was a fight wage with principles of non-violence.”

“Mahatma Gandhi changed the course of human history. So many people were inspired by his actions,” said Congressman Tom Suozzi in a tribute to Gandhi.

Congressman TJ Coxsa and Mike Fitzpatrick also offered their tributes to Gandhi. While Coxsa encouraged people to embrace their differences to honour his legacy, Fitzpatrick endorsed Gandhi’s idea of selfless service.

“I believe we can best honor Gandhi’s legacy by choosing to embrace our differences and dedicating ourselves to creating a world that is equitable for all,” Coxsa said.

“Gandhi believed that the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in service of others. As elected officials, we come together to reflect on the achievements and lasting impact he had,” Fitzpatrick said.

Several other Congressman offered their tributes to Gandhi via Indian Embassy’s Twitter handle.

A special message from Ted Yoho read: “his philosophies inspired many including Dr. Martin Luther King’s peaceful protests that led to our nation’s civil right legislation in the 1960’s.”

Congressman Ami Bera said that Gandhi is an “inspiration for all”. (ANI)

Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
