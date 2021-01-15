US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities as Washington continues to step up pressure on Tehran in the final days of U.S. President Donald Trump's term before it ends Jan. 20.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in statements said Washington blacklisted seven entities and two individuals in sanctions related to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and Iranian shipping entities, as well as slapping sanctions on Iranian entities for activities related to conventional arms proliferation.
