US imposes sanctions on Palestinian charities for allegedly funding Hamas

AP |
Jun 10, 2025 10:58 PM IST

2024 US treasury report warns of online crowdfunding complicating the detection of terrorist financing

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on five people and five entities across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, accusing them of being prominent financial supporters of Hamas’ military wing under the pretense of conducting humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip and around the world.

The department is also targeting a separate charity linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP.(Getty Images via AFP)

Those sanctioned include the Gaza-based charity Al Weam Charitable Society, which is accused of being controlled by Hamas, along with its executive director Muhammad Sami Muhammad Abu Marei.

Turkey-based charity Filistin Vakfi and its President Zeki Abdullah Ibrahim Ararawi were also targeted for sanctions. Charities in Algeria, the Netherlands and Italy were also targeted for sanctions.

The department is also targeting a separate charity linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP.

A 2024 Treasury report on terrorist financing highlights how online crowdfunding is increasingly done under the guise of soliciting legitimate charitable donations, making it difficult to identify as terrorist financing.

Because the majority of crowdfunding activity is legitimate, “this status can make it more difficult for law enforcement attempting to investigate potential (terrorist financing) cases with a crowdfunding and online fundraising nexus," the report said.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Los Angeles protests LIVEon Hindustan Times.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
