US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy

“Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on current and former CCP officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy”,US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

world Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Washington
US imposed visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials believed responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials believed responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong.

“Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on current and former CCP officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy,’ Pompeo said in a statement, which did not name those targeted.

The announcement comes in response to moves by China to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong, which prompted US President Donald Trump last month to initiate a process to eliminate special economic treatment that has allowed the territory to remain a global financial center.

It also comes at a time of intensified US rhetoric against China in the midst of Trump’s re-election campaign, in which opinion polls have shown voters increasingly embittered toward Beijing, especially over the coronavirus, which began in that country.“President Trump promised to punish the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials who were responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong’s freedoms. Today, we are taking action to do just that,” Pompeo said in the statement.

He said China’s Communist Party had stepped up efforts to undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy through the national security legislation and by putting pressure on local authorities to arrest pro-democracy activists and disqualify pro-democracy electoral candidates.Pompeo called on China to honor its commitment to allow Hong Kong “a high degree of autonomy” and added: “The United States will continue to review its authorities to respond to these concerns.”

Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt increases domestic flight operation capacity to 45%
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
Inzamam slams PCB medical staff over handling of Covid-19 positive players
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
