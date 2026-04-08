Inside the 10 Iran demands that US ‘accepted’ to get the 2-week ceasefire

Iran ceasefire demands: A fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran has brought a temporary halt to the missile strikes and drone attacks in the Middle East. A diplomatic breakthrough was achieved after the Trump administration agreed to negotiate on a 10-point proposal put forward by Tehran, which outlines sweeping conditions ranging from sanctions relief to military withdrawal and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

L: US President Donald Trump | R: A man holding a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (Reuters and AFP)

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The agreement comes amid intense diplomatic efforts, with talks expected to continue in Islamabad following mediation by Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

What are Iran's 10 demands?

According to Iranian state media, the proposal accepted by the United States includes the following key conditions:

Non-aggression pact between the US and Iran

Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

Recognition of Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights

Lifting of all primary US sanctions

Lifting of all secondary sanctions affecting third-party countries

Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions against Iran

Termination of all International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board resolutions

Payment of compensation to Iran for damages

Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

Cessation of war across all fronts, including conflicts involving Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon

Ceasefire linked to Hormuz reopening

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{{^usCountry}} The acceptance of these demands is tied to a temporary de-escalation agreement. Under the deal, Iran has agreed to allow controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, a critical global oil chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of the world’s supply passes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The acceptance of these demands is tied to a temporary de-escalation agreement. Under the deal, Iran has agreed to allow controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, a critical global oil chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of the world’s supply passes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In return, the US has paused offensive military operations, including threats to expand strikes on Iranian infrastructure. Trump calls plan ‘workable’, details unclear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In return, the US has paused offensive military operations, including threats to expand strikes on Iranian infrastructure. Trump calls plan ‘workable’, details unclear {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} President Trump said the proposal could form the foundation of a broader peace agreement, adding that “almost all” major issues between the two countries have been addressed in principle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Trump said the proposal could form the foundation of a broader peace agreement, adding that “almost all” major issues between the two countries have been addressed in principle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the White House has not released full details, and it remains unclear how far Washington is willing to go in meeting Iran’s demands—particularly on sanctions relief and troop withdrawal. War not over yet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the White House has not released full details, and it remains unclear how far Washington is willing to go in meeting Iran’s demands—particularly on sanctions relief and troop withdrawal. War not over yet {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the ceasefire, Iran has cautioned that the agreement does not signal the end of the war. Its leadership has warned that any violation would be met with force.

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