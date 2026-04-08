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Inside the 10 Iran demands that US ‘accepted’ to get the 2-week ceasefire

Iran ceasefire demands: The US, Iran peace agreement was announced just ahead of Trump's deadline for opening Strait of Hormuz.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 02:49 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Iran ceasefire demands: A fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran has brought a temporary halt to the missile strikes and drone attacks in the Middle East. A diplomatic breakthrough was achieved after the Trump administration agreed to negotiate on a 10-point proposal put forward by Tehran, which outlines sweeping conditions ranging from sanctions relief to military withdrawal and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

L: US President Donald Trump | R: A man holding a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (Reuters and AFP)

The agreement comes amid intense diplomatic efforts, with talks expected to continue in Islamabad following mediation by Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

What are Iran's 10 demands?

According to Iranian state media, the proposal accepted by the United States includes the following key conditions:

  • Non-aggression pact between the US and Iran
  • Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz
  • Recognition of Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights
  • Lifting of all primary US sanctions
  • Lifting of all secondary sanctions affecting third-party countries
  • Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions against Iran
  • Termination of all International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board resolutions
  • Payment of compensation to Iran for damages
  • Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region
  • Cessation of war across all fronts, including conflicts involving Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon
  • Ceasefire linked to Hormuz reopening

Despite the ceasefire, Iran has cautioned that the agreement does not signal the end of the war. Its leadership has warned that any violation would be met with force.

 
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