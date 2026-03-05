After Iris Dena attack, Iran says its navy struck US oil tanker in Persian Gulf: Report

After the sinking of Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed on Thursday, that it has struck an American oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf. As per the IRGC, the American ship "was hit by a missile in the north of the Persian Gulf" and "is currently on fire". (AFP/Representational )

Iran's Mehr news agency reported an IRGC statement which claims the Iranian Navy struck the US oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf on early Thursday, setting it ablaze. Track live updates on the US-Iran war here

An official statement from the US government regarding the same is awaited.

As per the IRGC, the American ship "was hit by a missile in the north of the Persian Gulf" and "is currently on fire".

The incident, which has not been independently confirmed, came as the Guards said they had "full control" of the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and is a vital oil and gas transit route.

This is a developing story…