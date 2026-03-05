Edit Profile
    After Iris Dena attack, Iran says its navy struck US oil tanker in Persian Gulf: Report

    This reported attack on the American oil tanker comes after a US submarine torpedoed and sank IRIS Dena, an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean.

    Published on: Mar 05, 2026 1:16 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    After the sinking of Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed on Thursday, that it has struck an American oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf.

    As per the IRGC, the American ship "was hit by a missile in the north of the Persian Gulf" and "is currently on fire". (AFP/Representational )
    As per the IRGC, the American ship "was hit by a missile in the north of the Persian Gulf" and "is currently on fire". (AFP/Representational )

    Iran's Mehr news agency reported an IRGC statement which claims the Iranian Navy struck the US oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf on early Thursday, setting it ablaze. Track live updates on the US-Iran war here

    An official statement from the US government regarding the same is awaited.

    As per the IRGC, the American ship "was hit by a missile in the north of the Persian Gulf" and "is currently on fire".

    The incident, which has not been independently confirmed, came as the Guards said they had "full control" of the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and is a vital oil and gas transit route.

    This is a developing story…

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and Bangladesh election result 2026 LIVE get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
