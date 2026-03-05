India denies claim of its ports being used by US amid Iran war: ‘Fake and false’
India's fact check comes after a Iranian navy ship was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka, brining the West Asia conflict to the Indian Ocean.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday rejected a viral claim that the US Navy are using Indian ports amid the conflict with Iran. Taking to X, the fact-check unit of the MEA dismissed the claim as "fake and false".
In a fact check alert on social media platform X, the union ministry said "Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false."
"We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments," the MEA added further.
What was the claim?
In a news segment by One America News Network, which is a far-right American cable news channel, retired US Army Colonel and former Secretary of Defense advisor Douglas Macgregor claimed that the US Navy is using Indian ports amid the conflict with Iran.
Speaking to Matt Gaetz, the former advisor said - "China and Russia are sitting on the sidelines monitoring everything, they are in close touch with the government and providing satellite intelligence to Iran, which has helped in the attack against Israel and US bases."
He added that US bases in the Middle East have been "destroyed" and "harbour installations have been destroyed", due to which the US Navy is having to “fall back on India, Indian ports, which is less than ideal.”
US-Iran war reaches Indian Ocean
A US submarine, on Wednesday, torpedoed and sank an Iranian frigate in the waters near Sri Lanka. This attack, which has now widened the West Asia conflict, came days after the Iranian warship participated in a multi-nation exercise and international fleet review hosted by India in New Delhi.
The vessel was identified as IRIS Dena, as per Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. At least 80 people were killed, and nearly 150 people were missing after the torpedo attack.
