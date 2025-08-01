Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
US limits official visits to Karachi hotels after threat report

Reuters |
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 11:46 pm IST

The security alert urges people to avoid the areas and crowds, keep a low profile and to stay alert in places frequented by tourists.

The United States has temporarily limited visits by government personnel to high-end hotels in Karachi, Pakistan, after receiving a report of a threat, the State Department said on Friday.

The State Department currently has a travel advisory in place for Pakistan that advises US citizens to reconsider travelling there due to the risk of terrorism.(Reuters)
"The U.S. Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi," the department said in a security alert.

"The U.S. Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official U.S. government personnel to these hotels."

The State Department said it sometimes declares areas in foreign countries such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official U.S. government personnel in response to such threats.

The security alert urges people to avoid the areas and crowds, keep a low profile and to stay alert in places frequented by tourists and citizens of Western countries.

The State Department currently has a travel advisory in place for Pakistan that advises US citizens to reconsider traveling there due to the risk of terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

