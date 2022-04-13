US man jailed for 63 months for helping North Korea with cryptocurrency services 'to evade US sanctions'
A US cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to create cryptocurrency services and blockchain technology to circumvent US sanctions over its nuclear program, court officials in New York said.
Virgil Griffith, 39, had pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate US law, in a bid to reduce the sentence for a crime that can carry up to 20 years behind bars.
Prosecutor Damian Williams said "there is no question North Korea poses a national security threat to our nation, and the regime has shown time and again it will stop at nothing to ignore our laws for its own benefit.
He said that Griffith had "admitted in court he took actions to evade sanctions, which are in place to prevent (North Korea) from building a nuclear weapon."
In April 2019 Griffith gave a presentation in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. He was arrested at Los Angeles airport in November the same year.
At the conference, Griffith provided information on how North Korea could use the technology to launder money and evade sanctions, including through "smart contracts," according to the court.
The prosecution said that after the presentation, Griffith "pursued plans to facilitate the exchange of cryptocurrency between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and South Korea, despite knowing that assisting with such an exchange would violate sanctions against the DPRK."
The United States prohibits the export of goods, services or technology to North Korea without special permission from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.
In addition to 63 months in jail, Griffith will spend three years on probation.
Griffith holds a doctorate from the California Institute of Technology and has also worked on Ethereum, a Singapore-based global platform with blockchain technology for business and financial use, which has a cryptocurrency named after it.
Biden calls Russia war a 'genocide', says Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." Speaking in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine.
YouTube goes down for thousands of users, says ‘working on fix’
Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. YouTube said it was aware of users having issues accessing its services and was working on a fix. The company said in a tweet that logging in and using the navigation bar were among the issues users faced. YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Ukraine captures pro-Kremlin fugitive leader close to Putin
Ukrainian officials say fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who is both a pro-Russian opposition leader and a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has been detained in a special operation carried out by the country's SBU secret service. The head of Ukraine's national security agency, Ivan Bakanov, said on the agency's Telegram channel that Medvedchuk had been arrested. Putin is the godfather to Medvedchuk's youngest daughter.
US shooting: Video shows moment when passengers attacked in New York subway
A masked gunman set off a smoke bomb and opened fire in a New York City subway car on Tuesday, injuring at least 16 people and throwing the morning commute into chaos in the latest violence in the city's transit system, according to reports. Ten people were shot in the incident, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, without saying how the other injuries occurred. Images showed streaks of blood on the platform.
Putin calls Bucha crimes 'fake', says talks with Ukraine hit 'dead end'
Russian president Vladimir Putin's statement are in sync with the country's defence ministry, which soon after the Bucha killings were discovered, rubbished the allegations that its retreating troops have committed war crimes in the Ukrainian town after bodies of at least 20 people in civilian robes were found.
