US man gets job offers after skydiving with ‘open to work’ signage

A US-based advertising professional, who was laid off recently, got multiple job offers from across the world following his skydiving with an "open to work" signage. Screengrab from of a clip posted by Chris Serrano. (Chris Serrano/ LinkedIn)

In a LinkedIn post last week, Chris Serrano wrote, “I got laid off last week. So I’ll be freefalling until I find a new gig — literally. If you’re looking for an award-winning creative that works hard, takes risks, and knows how to pack a parachute, reach out.”

“Don’t let your brand plunge to its death. Hire me instead,” he added as he shared an eight-second clip of his skydiving.

“I really didn’t know what to expect. I knew that people would be shocked by it, but I didn’t know people would be super shocked,” Serrano told 7 News Miami. “I woke up the next morning to 2 million impressions and a bunch of feedback. Job offers around the world,” he added.

Of the many offers he received, one was from a start-up company in Manchester, England.

Jack Peagam, CEO of Linkup, a new social networking app, said, “I thought it was amazing.”

“I was just, you know, normal day, scrolling through LinkedIn as you do, and I stumbled upon Chris’ post, and I saw it, and I was like, ‘Wow. OK, that’s cool,’ and I need to jump on that ’cause I’m also looking for a creative director, so the stars were aligned.”

The CEO flew to the Canary Islands, which is the closest place to Manchester with weather good enough for skydiving, to respond in an equally quirky way.

“I can’t just message him and say, ‘Hey, let’s have a chat.’ I’ve got to respond in an equally as epic way as him, so that’s exactly what I did,” Jack said.

He took his job offer to another level as the banner he held while skydiving read, “Hey, Chris, sorry 2 see you got laid off. We’ve got work 4 u. Let’s link up.”

To this, Serrano said he could not believe it. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I thought that what I did was crazy and far out, and somebody matched my energy. And it was pretty impressive.”

Serrano now plans his new career with Linkup and shared that getting laid off has taught him something new about life.

“Be different. We’re living in a time right now where people are getting laid off every day, but sometimes you don’t know the doors that are open for you. You really just have to do what you love and put yourself out there, and somebody will notice if you’re doing what you love,” he said.