US military action on Iran soon? Trump presented ‘options’, says ‘very powerful ships’ on way | The latest
The US leader has reportedly been presented with a set of expanded military options against Iran. These include possible commando missions at nuclear sites.
US President Donald Trump has warned that “very big and powerful ships” are headed to Iran amid tensions with Tehran over the clerical regime’s crackdown on anti-government protesters and the West’s concern over Iran’s nuclear programme in yet another escalation between the two countries.
While Trump later said that he ‘hoped’ he would not have to use military action in Iran, the country’s military already issued threats to Washington over any possible action. And while Iran and Washington deal with their tensions, Israel and Europe have added to the pressure, mostly on Iran. Follow live updates related to the situation here.
Top developments in US-Iran tensions
Here’s the latest top developments in the situation in Iran:
1. Trump told reporters that “very big, very powerful ships are sailing to Iran,” but also said that it would be “great” if he did not get to use them, hoping that Tehran abides by his “two rules”. These included “no nuclear” programme, which Western countries believe is meant to build an atomic bomb, and to “stop killing protesters”.
2. Amid repeated threats by the US leader, Iran refused to back down and also responded with threats. Iranian military spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia warned that Tehran's response to any US move would not be limited but would be a firm response “delivered instantly”.
3. Israel, meanwhile, wants the United States to join in fresh strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile programme, intelligence officials told The New York Times, adding that Tehran has reportedly rebuilt the system since Tel Aviv damaged it during a 12-day conflict last June. Israeli officials claim it can now reach both civilian and military targets across the country.
4. The European Union on Thursday added fuel to the fire after it designated Iran’s paramilitary force, the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), as a “terrorist organisation” over the country’s brutal crackdown on protesters. “‘Terrorist’ is indeed how you call a regime that crushes its own people's protests in blood,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, calling the move “overdue”.
5. Iran, in its response, called it “another major strategic mistake” and warned of “destructive consequences”, while the country’s military called it an “illogical, irresponsible and spite-driven action”.
6. Trump had earlier warned of military action if protesters were killed during the anti-government demonstrations that began in late December and peaked in January. His more recent remarks, however, have focused on Iran’s nuclear programme.
7. The US leader has also reportedly been presented with a set of expanded military options against Iran. These include possible commando missions at nuclear sites, strikes targeting senior leadership to support a change in government, and attacks on ballistic missile units, NYT reported.
8. Rights groups have said that thousands of people were killed during the protests by Iranian security forces, including the IRGC, which is seen as the ideological wing of the country’s military.
9. At first, the protests focused on issues such as rising food prices and the country’s high yearly inflation. Over time, demonstrators began chanting anti-government slogans and directly challenging the system led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
10. Iranian officials admit that thousands died during the unrest. They have put the toll at more than 3,000 deaths, but say most of those killed were security personnel or bystanders who died at the hands of “rioters”.
With inputs from agencies
