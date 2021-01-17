IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete
The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete

Some experts have warned that the withdrawal of an estimated 700 US military personnel comes at the worst possible time for Somalia, as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group improves its bomb-making skills and continues to attack military and civilian targets even in the capital, Mogadishu.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:36 PM IST

The US military says its troop withdrawal from Somalia is complete, in one of the last actions of President Donald Trump's presidency.

Some experts have warned that the withdrawal of an estimated 700 US military personnel comes at the worst possible time for Somalia, as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group improves its bomb-making skills and continues to attack military and civilian targets even in the capital, Mogadishu.

The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election.

The US personnel trained and supported Somali forces, including its elite special forces, in counter-terror operations. They are being moved to other African countries such as neighboring Kenya and Djibouti, home of the only permanent US military base in Africa, but US Africa Command spokesman Col. Chris Karns would not say how many are going where.

Asked whether the administration of President-elect Joe Biden will reverse the withdrawal, Karns replied in an email: “It would be inappropriate for us to speculate or engage in hypotheticals.” Karns said the operation enters its “next phase of periodic engagement with Somali security forces.” He would not go into details.

The withdrawal was announced late last year, with a Jan. 15 deadline. The US military, which has carried out a growing number of airstrikes against al-Shabab and a small band of fighters linked to the Islamic State group during Trump's administration, says it will continue to pressure al-Shabab. The extremist group has an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 fighters.

Those Somali forces, even US assessments have said, are not ready to take over responsibility for the country's security, especially as a 19,000-strong multinational African Union force is also set to withdraw by the end of this year.

The US Africa Command commander, Gen. Stephen Townsend, noted “no serious injuries or significant loss of equipment, despite significant efforts to target us by al-Shabab” during the “intense” operation to remove the US personnel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Joe Biden will take oath as the US President on January 20.(REUTERS)
Joe Biden will take oath as the US President on January 20.(REUTERS)
world news

US to join Paris deal, lift Muslim travel ban

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Joe Biden will sign executive orders to get the US back to the Paris pact and rescind the travel ban on people from Muslim-majority countries, which will be among roughly a dozen actions the President-elect will take on his first day in the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen in a Pobeda plane heading from Berlin to Moscow.(AFP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen in a Pobeda plane heading from Berlin to Moscow.(AFP)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Moscow after plane diverted

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Police detained several people at Vnukovo airport and cleared a crowd out of the terminal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Biden will wait for recommendation on sharing secrets with Trump

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Sue Gordon, who resigned in 2019, said any former president was a foreign intelligence target but Trump "might be unusually vulnerable to bad actors with ill intent."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A policeman stands guard at the burnt Hindu temple in Karak district, Peshawar. On Dec 31, 2020, Hundreds of Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple. (AFP)
A policeman stands guard at the burnt Hindu temple in Karak district, Peshawar. On Dec 31, 2020, Hundreds of Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple. (AFP)
world news

Hindu community leader demands protection for temple in Pakistan's Havelian

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Hindu community leader Haroon Sarab Dayal said the temple in Havelian city is an old structure and now the land mafia is out to destroy this heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President-elect Joe Biden at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on January 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

In inaugural address, Joe Biden will appeal to national unity

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Providing a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the US illegally will be part of Biden's agenda, according to people briefed on his plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tim Gionet (L) who goes by the name "Baked Alaska" on the internet, talks with White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Tim Gionet (L) who goes by the name "Baked Alaska" on the internet, talks with White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol riot probe

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:31 PM IST
FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller said in an affidavit filed in the case that Tim Gionet, aka Baked Alaska, streamed live for about 27 minutes from inside the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A coffin, part of a recent discovery from the Saqqara necropolis, is seen south of Cairo, Egypt January 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
A coffin, part of a recent discovery from the Saqqara necropolis, is seen south of Cairo, Egypt January 17, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Egypt unveils 3000-year old coffins in latest archaeological discovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Officials are keen to show off newly discovered artefacts as they try to revive visitor numbers after the tourism industry received a painful blow during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security officials have eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint, as that is when the anti-government "boogaloo" movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states. (Representative Image)
Security officials have eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint, as that is when the anti-government "boogaloo" movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states. (Representative Image)
world news

Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitols

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:09 PM IST
More than a dozen states have activated National Guard troops to help secure their capitol buildings following an FBI warning of armed protests, with right-wing extremists emboldened by the deadly attack on the US Capitol in Washington on January 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit in the plane prior to flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit in the plane prior to flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
world news

Explained: Why Kremlin critic Navalny faces immediate arrest in Russia?

Written by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Navalny has been jailed several times over various charges, which the Russian leader has denounced as politically motivated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves the Parliament building in The Hague, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves the Parliament building in The Hague, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
world news

Dutch PM Mark Rutte and his entire cabinet quits over welfare scandal

AP, The Hague
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:53 PM IST
  • The Netherlands is the third European country thrown into political uncertainty this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg File Photo )
A worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Reuters, Brasilia/sao Paulo
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Adding to urgency for vaccinations, a second wave of the outbreak in Brazil is snowballing as the country confronts a new, potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Some experts have warned that the withdrawal of an estimated 700 US military personnel comes at the worst possible time for Somalia, as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group improves its bomb-making skills and continues to attack military and civilian targets even in the capital, Mogadishu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The transport ministry said the ship had 12 crew members, including two Russians and 10 Ukrainians.(Representative Image )
The transport ministry said the ship had 12 crew members, including two Russians and 10 Ukrainians.(Representative Image )
world news

Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued

AP, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Emergency workers saved at least six crew members and reached the bodies of two others,
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
world news

Kamala Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday ahead of Inauguration Day

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Harris has already started the process by notifying California Governor Gavin Newsom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker after the virtual launch of vaccination drive at a Hospital in Kolkata.(ANI)
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker after the virtual launch of vaccination drive at a Hospital in Kolkata.(ANI)
world news

Israel Prison Service to start vaccinating inmates, including Palestinian ones

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The Jewish state faced harsh criticism when Public Security Minister Amir Ohana said Palestinian prisoners would be the last to get innoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP