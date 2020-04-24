e-paper
World News

US nears 50,000 virus fatalities after 3,176 deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The US, the worst-hit country in the world, now has 866,646 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up 26,971 from the previous day.

world Updated: Apr 24, 2020 06:35 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
People hold signs thanking healthcare workers outside UCLA hospital in Los Angeles, California as the global outbreak of coronavirus disease continues.
People hold signs thanking healthcare workers outside UCLA hospital in Los Angeles, California as the global outbreak of coronavirus disease continues. (Reuters Photo )
         

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 50,000 people in the United States, after one of the deadliest days of the pandemic which saw 3,176 deaths, according to a tally Thursday from Johns Hopkins University.

The deaths were recorded in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in the US to 49,759, according to the Baltimore-based university.

The US, the worst-hit country in the world, now has 866,646 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up 26,971 from the previous day.

