13 million Americans in Pennsylvania to celebrate Diwali holiday, check entire list

Nearly 13 million Pennsylvanians will now have an additional holiday to celebrate, as Governor Josh Shapiro recently signed a bill into law that officially recognizes Diwali as a state holiday. (Image for representation) Decorative lanterns (Lamps) at a shop ahead of the Diwali festival. (ANI Photos)( Snehal Sontakke )

What is Diwali?

Diwali, also known as the “festival of lights,” falls on the third day of the five-day festival, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. This Indian festival is determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, Diwali will take place from October 29 to November 3, with the primary day of celebration landing on October 31.

The new legislation, Senate Bill 402, was introduced by Senator Greg Rothman, representing the 34th District, and Senator Nikil Saval, who serves Philadelphia.

While Diwali is now an official state holiday, it's important to note that schools, government offices, and businesses are not required to close in observance of the holiday.

Shapiro values ‘Asian American community in Pennsylvania’

Governor Shapiro said in an official statement, “By signing this bill into law, we are not only recognizing the importance of Diwali but also celebrating the rich cultural heritage and many contributions of the Asian American community to Pennsylvania. Diwali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair—values that should help guide our Commonwealth.”

“This new state holiday is a powerful reflection of the inclusion, respect, and unity that we cherish in this Commonwealth. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to honouring the traditions and cultures that make our state vibrant and dynamic.”

Another Pennsylvania senator, Rothman, stated, “Recognizing Diwali as an official state holiday celebrates our Commonwealth's rich cultural diversity,” while Senator Saval, a Democrat, echoed, “As the number of Asian Americans grows steadily here in Pennsylvania and across the country, our Commonwealth's official recognition of Diwali sends a clear message of inclusion.”

