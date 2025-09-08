$1,390 stimulus check in September 2025? Here's everything you need to know

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has already shot down the rumors spreading on the internet regarding the direct deposit relief payments of up to $1,390, as well as other new stimulus check amounts this month for low and middle-income taxpayers. But there are still possibilities under the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025. Here's everything you need to know about it. Will taxpayers in the United States get a stimulus check in September 2025?(Unsplash)

A few weeks ago, a formal explanation was provided by IRS officials regarding the claims suggesting that the Donald Trump administration will issue $1,390 stimulus checks to low and middle-income taxpayers. However, an IRS spokesperson told NBC Chicago that there was "no recovery rebate credit for taxpayers to claim”. This is because the US Congress has not passed any formal legislation in this regard.

American Worker Rebate Act: What to know

Submitted by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley in late July, the key proposal aims to provide checks of between $600 - $2,400 to the taxpayers in the country. As of now, it has yet to be cleared by Congress.

Under this, American families will be provided the money in the form of tariff rebate checks, which makes it quite similar to the pandemic stimulus checks. The effort aims at lowering the impact of the Donald Trump administration's recently announced tariffs, CNBC reported.

Its latest version aims for “at least” $600 for every adult, along with the dependent child. This means people will get up to $2,400 if they have four members in the family, CNBC added. According to app.com, there are three prior stimulus checks, which are linked to the COVID-19 era programs. The third one had its deadline on April 15.

Also, a few states like New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Colorado are giving away inflation relief checks to people for paying high sales taxes.

Is there a fourth stimulus check?

As of now, no official confirmation regarding the same has come from the IRS or the US Congress. The first stimulus check, which was issued in March and April 2020, provided up to $1,200 for individuals ($2,400 for married couples and $500 for every qualifying child under 17).

Also read: US imposes visa curbs on select Central American nationals over ‘China ties’

Similarly, the second check was issued by January 2021 and gave up to $600 to individuals, $1,200 to married couples, besides $600 for every qualifying child under the age of 17. The third one was for $1,400 to all the eligible individuals, as well as married couples.

Will there be a stimulus check this year?

Earlier, Trump suggested the plan to use revenue generated via tariffs and return the same to all the taxpayers in the US coming under a specific income level in the form of rebate checks.

At a Miami-based summit in February, the US President also noted that he might consider giving away $5,000 stimulus checks to taxpayers as a “DOGE dividend,” according to app.com.

For now, several US states are giving "inflation relief checks" to taxpayers who paid high sales taxes due to inflation.

People who filed their federal taxes electronically and mentioned their banking information could expect a direct deposit in three weeks, as per app.com. Also, people can utilize the "Where's My Refund" tool to get details regarding the status of their refund. For this, they need to provide a Social Security number, the exact refund amount on the return, and a few other details.

FAQs

Will taxpayers get $1,390 stimulus checks in September?

No, such rumors are false.

When does the American Worker Rebat Act of 2025 come into effect?

It is yet to be cleared by the Congress.

What was the deadline to file the third stimulus check?

It ended on April 15, 2025.