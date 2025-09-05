Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
US imposes visa curbs on select Central American nationals over ‘China ties’

Reuters |
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 02:39 am IST

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington will restrict visas for some Central Americans accused of “intentionally acting for the Chinese Communist Party.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday Washington was restricting visas for some Central American nationals who it alleged to be "intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party" and undermining rule of law.

The statement from Rubio did not name any individuals or cite specific examples of actions over which they were being targeted.(Representational Image)
The statement from Rubio did not name any individuals or cite specific examples of actions over which they were being targeted.

The statement from Rubio did not name any individuals or cite specific examples of actions over which they were being targeted.

"As a result, these individuals and their immediate family members will be generally ineligible for entry into the United States," Rubio said in his statement.

