Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

20 US states sue Trump administration over sharing of medical aid data with deportation officials

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2025 07:41 AM IST

Health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's advisors ordered the release of a dataset including private health info of people in California, Illinois, Washington.

California and 19 others states have sued the Donald Trump administration over alleged violation of federal privacy laws when it turned over Medicaid data on millions of enrollees to deportation officials last month.

President Donald Trump listens as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facilit.(AP)
President Donald Trump listens as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facilit.(AP)

Health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's advisors ordered the release of a dataset including the private health information of people in California, Illinois, Washington, and Washington to the Department of Homeland Security last month, AP news agency reported.

Those jurisdictions let noncitizens enroll in Medicaid programmes that pay for their expenses using only state taxpayer dollars.

Also Read: Trump administration sues Maryland federal judges over order blocking deportations 

"The Trump Administration has upended longstanding privacy protections with its decision to illegally share sensitive, personal health data with ICE," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

"In doing so, it has created a culture of fear that will lead to fewer people seeking vital emergency medical care," npr.org quoted Bonta's statement.

The data shared reportedly included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, immigration status, and medical claims—an unusual move that coincided with stepped-up immigration enforcement efforts.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, Andrew Nixon, defended the decision, saying that it was in compliance with all laws.

"HHS acted entirely within its legal authority—and in full compliance with all applicable laws—to ensure that Medicaid benefits are reserved for individuals who are lawfully entitled to receive them," AP quoted Nixon.

California sued the Donald Trump administration several times last month. On June 12, California sued Donald Trump's administration over US President's move to scrap the state's tailpipe emission rules and its drive to phase out gas-powered cars.

Also Read | Los Angeles protests: California governor Newsom to sue Trump admin over National Guard deployment

Just two days before the above, California sued Trump administration to protect itself from the threats to pull federal funding over a state law that allows transgender high school athletes to compete in female sports.

Around the same time, California also sued the Trump administration over National Guard deployment in Los Angeles amid widespread protests over immigration raids.

 

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / 20 US states sue Trump administration over sharing of medical aid data with deportation officials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On