3 members of Meet the Putmans family killed in car crash, several others hospitalized

Three members of the Putman family, best known for starring in TLC’s 2017 series Meet the Putmans, have died in a car crash that also left five others injured. Bill Putman, his wife Neenee, and Megan Putman were killed in a car crash.(Instagram)

In an Instagram statement posted on Saturday, September 27, Isabelle Putman confirmed that ‘Papa’ Bill Putman, his wife Neenee, and Aunt Megan were killed in the accident.

“Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan. They have gone home to be with the Lord,” Isabelle wrote.

Injured family members in hospital

The statement revealed that Uncle Blake, along with children Lulu, Alena, Noah, and niece Gia, were injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital. Isabelle requested the followers to keep them in their prayers as they remain hospitalized and wrote, “We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them.”

The Putman family has asked the public to respect their privacy while they process their grief and support those recovering.

Faith as a source of strength

Despite the loss, Isabelle said the family continues to lean on their Christian faith for comfort. She wrote, “Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control.”

The post added that the family believes their late loved ones are “alive and whole in Heaven” and that they will one day be reunited.

About Meet the Putmans

The Putmans first appeared on television in Meet the Putmans, a six-episode TLC reality show that aired from September to October 2017. The show followed Bill and Bard Putman, their four children, and extended family, all living together under one roof, reported Deadline.

The report added that in 2021, the family revived their story on YouTube with Growing Up Putman. Their last video was uploaded in January 2024.

Details of the crash

As of now, specific details surrounding the accident remain unclear. Neither the Putman family nor TLC representatives have released additional information, reported People.

FAQs

Who died in the Putman family crash?

Bill “Papa” Putman, his wife Neenee, and Aunt Megan were killed in the accident.

Who was injured?

Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia were injured and remain hospitalised.

What was Meet the Putmans about?

The TLC series documented the daily lives of the extended Putman family, all living under one roof.

When did Meet the Putmans air?

It aired for six episodes on TLC in 2017 and was later revived on YouTube in 2021.