3-year-old American held hostage by Hamas after his parents were killed in October 7 attack

The White House has disclosed that among the hostages held by Hamas, a three-year-old American orphan is caught in the crossfire of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The toddler's parents fell victim to the October 7 massacre perpetrated by the terror group, leaving the child stranded and alone. EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - A wounded Palestinian child and other members of the Baraka family arrive at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, following Israeli air strikes that hit their building in the southern Gaza Strip city on November 13, 2023. Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimise civilian suffering amid a massive air and ground operation that Hamas authorities say has already killed more than 11,000 people, including thousands of children. The military campaign came after Hamas fighters broke through the militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 240 people hostage, according to the most recent Israeli figures.(AFP)

President Biden, in a call with Qatar's leader Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressed unequivocal condemnation for the hostage situation, emphasizing the dire circumstances faced by young children, including the American toddler. The international community is rallying for their release, with the White House stating, 'The two leaders agreed that all hostages must be released without further delay.'

However, the complexity of the situation has raised concerns, with hints that some hostages may be held by factions other than Hamas. Representative Jared Moskowitz revealed, 'The hostages are in a number of places, some in the tunnels, and some may not be under Hamas control.' The uncertainty has fueled ongoing negotiations involving Israel, Qatar, and the United States.

White House security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that nine Americans remain missing in Gaza. Sullivan emphasized the urgency of bringing the hostages home and assured active engagement in the negotiations. He stated, 'We want to make sure that we bring home those Americans who have been taken hostage as well as all of the other hostages.'

The tragic consequences of the conflict are not confined to the hostage crisis. The World Health Organization warns that Gaza's largest hospital is on the brink of collapse, endangering the lives of newborns and other patients. Photos depicting newborns taken out of incubators due to power outages highlight the dire humanitarian situation.

As the conflict unfolds, global pressure mounts for an immediate ceasefire. Thousands worldwide demand an end to the violence, while the United States faces calls to exert influence on Israel. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu insists on a ceasefire only when all hostages are released.

Amidst the turmoil, the complexity of the conflict deepens with revelations of a presumed-dead Hamas leader, Mohammed Sinwar, being alive and implicated in the October 7 attack. The situation remains volatile, with the United States resorting to airstrikes against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards in a retaliatory move.

