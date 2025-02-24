4 Indian Cardinals to vote for next Pope; who are they & what is papal conclave

Pope Francis, 88, is receiving treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital following serious lung problems, fueling conjectures regarding the next papal election. According to the Vatican's latest statement, the Pope's condition remains critical. Pope Francis has had a restful night, according to the Vatican, after having a respiratory crisis on Saturday(AFP)

The Vatican announced in a Telegram post early Monday that the 88-year-old pope slept well and had a goodnight. The pope was in good spirits, and continuing his therapy, as per the Italian newswire Ansa. Francis was still getting high-flow oxygen for support in his breathing, according to the Holy See on Sunday. His blood tests revealed minor renal impairment, which is presently under control.

Only cardinals under 80 are allowed to vote in the papal conclave, according to Catholic Church regulations. The historic election process will see participation of Indian cardinals. Around 138 of the 252 cardinals worldwide are currently eligible for the process.

Know about four Indian cardinals

While there are six cardinals in India, Cardinals Oswald Gracias, 80, and George Alencherry,79, will soon surpass the age to vote. Alencherry will no longer be eligible to vote after April 19, 2025.

All the four Indian cardinals, who will vote to choose the next pope, has a significant role in the Catholic Church and comes from a variety of backgrounds.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, the 72-year-old Archbishop of Goa and Daman, is well-known for his efforts in interfaith cooperation and social justice.

Cardinal Cleemis Baselios, 64, is the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church's Major Archbishop-Catholicos. He was promoted to cardinal in 2012.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, 51, is an archbishop of Syro-Malabar and a Vatican diplomat who has coordinated the Pope's travels abroad.

Cardinal Anthony Poola, 63, from India's first Dalit cardinal, devoted himself to helping underprivileged people.

Francis was admitted to the hospital on February 14 following what medical professionals described as an increasingly complex health issue. According to the Vatican, he had pneumonia in both lungs.

Francis, who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, has served as the global spiritual head of the Roman Catholic Church since 2013.

The Holy See press office announced that starting Monday night, cardinals who live in Rome would assemble in St. Peter's Square at 9 p.m. to recite the Holy Rosary for the pope's health.

What is papal conclave?

In accordance with centuries-old customs, the papal conclave will be held in the Sistine Chapel in the event of the Pope's resignation or demise. Before being cut off from the outside world, all voting cardinals must take an oath of secrecy to start the procedure. Each cardinal writes the name of their preferred candidate on a ballot as they debate and cast their votes in rounds.

A candidate must receive a two-thirds majority in order to be elected as the new pope. The ballots are burned on a special furnace within the chapel after every round. In the event that no choice is made, voting will resume as black smoke emerges from the chimney. The traditional Latin phrase “Habemus Papam,” which translates to "We have a Pope," is used to announce the election of a new pope.

Will Pope Francis resign?

A pope may resign in exceptional circumstances. However, this is very uncommon. Pope Benedict XVI resigned in 2013, citing deteriorating health and senior age.

A pope may resign by issuing a formal public proclamation in accordance with canon law. The resignation is deemed valid without additional approval.