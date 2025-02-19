Menu Explore
Pope Francis health: Preparations for possible funeral begin as Pontiff warns aides of death

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 19, 2025 09:03 PM IST

Pope Francis told his close aides that he may not survive pneumonia as his condition remains “complex”.

Pope Francis told his close aides that he may not survive pneumonia as his condition remains “complex”. The 88-year-old, who was rushed to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday, has developed pneumonia in both his lungs, according to Vatican.

Pope Francis, who has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, passed a "peaceful night" at the Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said on February 19, 2025, amid growing concerns over the 88-year-old's condition. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)
Pope Francis, who has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, passed a "peaceful night" at the Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said on February 19, 2025, amid growing concerns over the 88-year-old's condition. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)

“The follow-up chest CT scan which the Holy Father underwent this afternoon... demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy,” the statement read. 

Pope's' respiratory infection also includes asthmatic bronchitis, which necessitates the administration of corticosteroid antibiotics, the Vatican said.

“Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father's clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” it added.

Pope also told his aides that he is getting ready for his legacy as well as considerations for his successor.

Also Read: Pope Francis' worsening health causes worries over succession battle, pontiff is sensing ‘death’

Pope's funeral being rehearsed?

Following his warning that he might not survive pneumonia, the latest reports claim that rehearsals are being conducted for his funeral.

Citing the Swiss tabloid Blick, Daily Mail reported that the Swiss Guard, which is guarding the Pope, is practicing his funeral. The armed force personnel are under curfew as they are “preparing for the pontiff's death”.

Francis has been in excruciating pain and has privately stated that he is confident he won't make it this time, two people with knowledge of his situation told Politico.

The pope was upset on Sunday when the physicians at Gemelli prevented him from giving his daily morning Angelus sermon, other insiders stated. However, one more claimed that he is now only following “doctors' orders.”

As his health has declined over the past month, Francis has also taken steps to complete important projects and assign receptive individuals to important positions.

Meanwhile, a Vatican official spoke about possibility of Pope's death. “He may not die now, but of course he will eventually,” the official said, adding that “He's an 88-year-old man with lung issues, and we all die,” Politico reported.

