4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California

At 8:27 a.m. Pacific time on Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake originating offshore, approximately 11 miles away from Rancho Palos Verdes, Southern California. Recent earthquake swarm near Los Aengele's Coastline. (Representative Image)

This seismic event took place at a distance of 12 miles from Palos Verdes Estates, 13 miles from Rolling Hills Estates, 13 miles from Los Angeles, and 15 miles from Torrance.

Over the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake measuring 3.0 or higher centered in the vicinity.

Recent data spanning three years indicates an average of five earthquakes between magnitudes 4.0 and 5.0 annually within the greater Los Angeles area.

It was centered near San Pedro and Long Beach, and happened at 8:27 a.m. Some people felt it and posted on Facebook, but no one was hurt or reported any damage.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, said on social media that the quake was not on a known fault and too small to trigger a tsunami.

Dr. Jones said the California and Japan quakes were not related

Meanwhile, Japan also experienced a series of earthquakes on the same day, with the biggest one being a magnitude 7.5. It struck a rural area in Ishikawa prefecture, on the Noto Peninsula that juts out from the western coast of Japan. It happened at 4 p.m. local time, and caused some buildings to collapse and a fire to break out. The Associated Press said the number of casualties was unclear. The nearby cities of Toyama and Kanazawa also felt the quake, but with less intensity.

The quake was felt by some people in Playa del Rey and Victorville, who shared their experiences on Facebook.

“A bit of rattling and a tiny bit of shaking. Not very long,” Melinda Murphy wrote.

Carol Ivanusic said she felt her travel trailer swaying slightly.

Boxhito Ruiz got an alert on his phone just before the quake. No injuries or damages were reported. The quake happened after Japan was hit by a series of stronger quakes.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for latest updates}