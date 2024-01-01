Man dies from shark bite in Maui, Hawaii

A man lost his life to a shark bite in Hawaii, despite the efforts of rescuers who brought him to the shore, according to local police. Hawaii's fatal shark bite claims a life (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(AP)

The Maui police issued a statement saying that the victim, a 39-year-old man from Haiku, was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Centre after first responders performed life-saving measures on him at a beach area along the Hana Highway in Paia on the island of Maui. However, he could not survive his injuries and passed away.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The man was named Jason Carter by local media outlets.

Shark bites are uncommon events that attract a lot of attention

ALSO READ| Watch New Year's Eve 2024 fireworks from around the world: From New York City to Dubai, Paris and more

In 2022, there were only about 57 cases of shark bites worldwide, with most of them happening in the US state of Florida and Australia, as per the international shark attack file maintained by the University of Florida.

Florida recorded 16 cases of shark bites, while the rest of the US and Australia also witnessed several shark attacks.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}