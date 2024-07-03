4th of July special shows: When and where to watch on TV and online

America is celebrating its 248th birthday on July 4, 2024, with preparations going out and about the country. While people are preparing plans and activities for a day out on the holiday. Some would much rather spend the day indoors but fear missing out on the happenings of the day. Well, good news as many TV networks will broadcast the National Day parades, fireworks and other activities so you can enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your living room. Here is a comprehensive list of all the Fourth of July Programmes. A comprehensive guide to Fourth of July Programmes; when and where to watch.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks: When and how to watch

NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show will feature musical performances and special guest appearances from Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and The War and Treaty. This will be followed by the annual grand display of fireworks. The show will broadcast on NBC at 8 pm Eastern Time and Pacific Time.

The programme will also be available to also Live stream on Peacock. The fireworks will feature never-before-seen silver cascading bursts with a centre kaleidoscope along with other effects. This would include cross rings, strobing comets, waterfalls and more. The show will also feature individuals working and excelling in areas of sustainability and visibility of repressed or minority groups in the nation.

The Fourth in America: When and how to watch

The CNN Fourth of America will broadcast at 7 pm Eastern and Pacific Time on CNN and CNN International. It will also stream online on CNN Max. The show will be hosted by CNN anchor Dana Dash along with CNN anchor Boris Sanchez joining in from Washington, D.C., CNN anchor and correspondent Victor Blackwell and CNN anchor Sara Sidner from San Diego. The Independence Day special will feature musical performances by celebrity singers and rappers including Bebe Rexha, The Kid Laroi, The Killers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Kane Brown, T-Pain, Bleachers and many more.

A special patriotic performance by the United States Air Force Band. The fireworks display from locations in Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska and Washington D.C will also be aired by CNN.

A Capitol Fourth: When and how to watch

The show presented from the west lawn of the United States Capitol Building will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. The concert special will feature patriotic performances by the National Symphony Orchestra, The Choral Arts Society of Washington, Patrick Lyndy and the Ministers of Music, the United States Army Band, the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and the U.S. Army Chorus, Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Darren Criss among others. The programme will broadcast at 6 pm Pacific time and 9 pm Eastern Time on PBS.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: When and how to watch

Looking to watch something other than the fireworks display? Tune into Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPN, also available on ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. The competition from Coney Island, New York will air twice, one for the women’s competition and one for the men’s competition. The women’s competition will be covered at 10:45 am ET on ESPN 3 and the men’s competition at noon on ESPN 2. The re-airs are scheduled at 5 pm and 9 pm ET, respectively on ESPN.

Proud American Franchise: When and how to watch

Fox News’ annual Proud American Franchise will air on Fox News and stream online on Fox News Media Platforms all day long. The show will feature a two-hour live special from Fox Square, New York City titled The Big Independence Day Special at 8 pm ET, hosted by Carley Shimkus, Lawrence Jones, Aishah Hasnie and Johnny Joey Jones. The fireworks display will cover locations from Washington, D.C., Bristol, and Point Pleasant, New Jersey. The programme will also air Bristol’s Oldest Independence Celebration in the Nation parade and interviews with veterans of World War II.

The Price is Right 4th of July Show: When and how to watch

In search to watch something right out of the heart of patriotism? The Price is Right 4th of July Show will air on CBS at 8 pm Eastern and Pacific Time. The show will feature 16 airmen musicians from the United States Air Force band “The Band of The Golden West” from Sacramento, CA present a remarkable performance under the command of Lt. Col. Cristina Moore Urrutia.

Books That Shaped America: When and how to watch

CSPAN in association with the Library of Congress will air its Books That Shaped America Series all day long. The series will begin at 8 am Eastern and Pacific Time on CSPAN 2. As reported by the Deadline, the schedule for the day will be as follows:

8 a.m.: Books That Shaped America Series Preview

9:15 a.m.: “Common Sense”

10:50 a.m.: “The Federalist”

12:25 p.m.: Journals of Lewis & Clark

2 p.m.: “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass”

3:35 p.m.: “The Common Law”

5:05 p.m.: “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”

6:35 p.m.: “My Antonia”

8 p.m.: “Their Eyes Were Watching God”

8 p.m.: “The Words of Cesar Chavez”

9:30 p.m.: “Free to Choose”