A true fit for Royalty? Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $29M California home

2000-s MTV Cribs' recent video featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion has surfaced, and it wouldn’t be out of place on the iconic series. What a sweet family moment! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their kids Archie and Lilibet. (Pic courtesy: Archewell Foundation)

Luxury Homes offers YouTube viewers an extensive tour of the estate through their breathtaking panoramic aerial shots. Sweeping drone shots show the enormous area of their property together with all their premium attributes, from the tennis court to the kids' playground and swimming pool to the Japanese tea room.

The Sussexes reside in the Chateau of Riven Rock, which had previously appeared on Giggster for events and film shoots. The captured video appeared when agents promoted the residence for potential bookings. Riven Rock is also the title of a 1998 novel by American author T. Coraghessan Boyle.

Forbes reveals Sussexes spend $3 million for Montecito home's security

Upon entering the estate, visitors are greeted by an elegant entrance hall reminiscent of a high-end hotel. The formal sitting room features a grand piano, adding to the home's sophisticated charm. Other standout interior spaces include a stylish games room, an extensive wine cellar, and a spacious country-style kitchen-diner.

Living becomes effortless from inside to outside because the house's rear features numerous doors that face a pleasant backyard terrace with a beautiful garden view.

The house offers various seating areas that combine to make a welcoming environment for receiving guests. Viewers saw Prince Archie kicking a ball with Doria while Prince Harry watched them from the Netflix program Harry & Meghan inside their beautiful terrace garden.

Before moving to the Montecito home, the Sussexes lived first at Tyler Perry’s estate, where extra security fences were built to defend against paparazzi.

The California property has received multiple security gates and a lengthy entrance drive, which enables privacy and security protection for the couple. Forbes magazine revealed that the protection services for the couple amount to $3 million per year.