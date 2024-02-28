Aaron Bushnell was privy to confidential ‘intelligence data’ on US operations in Gaza, friend makes sensational claim

Aaron Bushnell, US Air Force airman reportedly shared secret knowledge of US troops fighting in Hamas tunnels in Gaza, just hours ahead of his death. These were claims made by his friend who spoke to him a day before he killed himself. A vigil and protest are held outside a U.S. military recruiting center for U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell, who died after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington on February 25.(REUTERS)

On Sunday morning, 25-year-old airman who served in the Air Force’s 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing, set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy over US stand on Gaza crisis. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Aaron ranted that he had "top-secret clearance" for military intelligence data in a call to his friend on Saturday night, The Post reported. “He told me on Saturday that we have troops in those tunnels, that it’s US soldiers participating in the killings,’’ the friend claimed.

The friend went on to suggest that Aaron had stated US had troops on the ground, who were killing large numbers of Palestinians. The friend believes these claims may be true as Aaron's job was to process intelligence data and some of that was linked to Gaza conflict. “One of the things he told me is that coming across his desk … was the US military was involved in the genocides going on in Palestine,’’ an unnamed friend was quoted by The Post.

Aaron sounded frightened, I’ve never heard that tone come out of him: Friend

“There’s just too many things I don’t know, but I can tell you that the tone of his voice just had something in it that told me he was scared,’’ the buddy said.

“I’ve never heard that tone come out of him.”

Aaron's friend's claims are contrary to White House statement that it will not put US troops on the ground in Gaza. According to an NYT report US forces are deployed in Israel only to “identify hostages, including American hostages."

Special Forces have also been on hand to assist with strategy for Israeli troops in Gaza, who are flushing out Hamas members from the network of underground tunnels under the territory, but the report noted troops are “not assigned any combatant roles.”

Aaron's friend whose name was not revealed claimed that Aaron had a security clearance for four years now, and this is the first time he gave out information that he shouldn’t have.

“Suicide is not something Aaron would do,” his friend felt after asserting that they had discussed what Bushnell said he had uncovered about the war.

As 25-year-old serving airman Aaron was outwardly present a calm, cool and collected person you will ever know. The friend, said he was frustrated with constantly toeing the military line.