After Jimmy Kimmel, The View faces fire calls amid Charlie Kirk row - Here's what happened

The View, on ABC, is facing flak for not mentioning the network suspending Jimmy Kimmel's show, for an indefinite period, when their episode dropped. Kimmel's show was suspended following the comedian's remarks on Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson. Jimmy Kimmel suggested Tyler Robinson belonged to the MAGA base, drawing ire for the remark on Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter.(AFP)

The View, in its first episode since this announcement, did not address this hiatus at all.

Kimmel, 57, on Monday said that Robinson was part of the MAGA base, when in fact, the investigation has unearthed that he had ‘started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented’. Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, was arrested for the fatal shooting of the Turning Point USA founder, when he was attending an event at the Utah Valley University, on September 10.

When The View aired on September 18, panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin, began with a tribute to Sara Haines on the occasion of her 48th birthday.

What was spoken about on The View

Goldberg began by telling viewers 'what's been going on', but didn't mention their own network pulling Kimmel's show. The first topic they discussed was around FBI Director Kash Patel facing the House Judiciary Committee.

Other topics discussed during the September 18 The View episode included Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Eugene Levy's new show The Reluctant Traveler was also discussed and featured an interview with the Schitt's Creek cast member. Terry Bradshaw and wife, Tammy's, new cookbook came up as well.

However, the radio silence over Kimmel's situation has not gone down with a lot of fans.

The View's silence sparks backlash

On Instagram, several viewers expressed outrage under a post where The View celebrated Haines' birthday.

One person lamented, “My favorite show has been compromised.” Another on Instagram said, “We better hear about Kimmel today otherwise we know the show and entire network has been compromised.” “They are scared that they are next,” commented another.

Kimmel is yet to address the news about his show but President Donald Trump has reacted positively to the news on his Truth Social platform.