Al Green's curt response to Trump's dig after election loss to Christian Menefee; ‘Have enough time…’

US House Representative Al Green, a Democrat, lost his seat in Texas' ninth district to Republican candidate Christian Menefee on Tuesday. Trump, who has faced vehement criticism from Green, reacted to the latter's election loss with a dig at the 78-year-old Rep. US Rep. Al Green (L) and Donald Trump. (AFP and Bloomberg)

Trump called Al Green the "most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of our Country" and claimed that he will "miss that lunatic not screaming and violently waving his cane at me during my next State of the Union Speech.”

But Al Green did not take the POTUS' remarks lightly. He issued a response via his office in which he vowed to continue to criticize Trump in the time he has left in Congress. Green shared the update via his social media handles.

What Al Green Said To Trump "Sorry to disappoint you, Mr. President, but you will hear from me again," Al Green said, according to the press statement released by his press secretary, Teque’lia Lewis. "I have more than enough time left in Congress to continue calling out your corruption. Sincerely, your unbought, unbossed, unafraid, unelected, liberated democrat."

Green, notably, disrupted Trump's State of the Union address, protesting his AI-generated video that depicted President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. Green held a placard at the address, which read: “Black people are not apes.”